Evidently I placed my order in the nick of time. As noted by MacRumors, shipping times for some configurations of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are slipping into October.

As of 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S., the iPhone 15 Pro Max was facing a 2-3 week shipping estimate for many configurations on Apple’s online store, while the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus faced shorter to no delays.

As MacRumors notes, “inventory will inevitably continue to tighten for both delivery and Apple Store pickup as the day progresses, so order quickly if you are planning to.” You can pre-order at apple.com.

