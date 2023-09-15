Japanese Rural Life Adventure is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s US$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Japanese Rural Life Adventure is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how the game is described: Experience slow living in the Japanese countryside.Live in the Japanese countryside surrounded by nature.

Fix up an old house, make the yard nice, grow your own crops, and become self-sufficient.

View the cherry blossoms in the spring;

attend the festival in the summer;

eat roasted sweet potatoes in the fall;

hear the temple bell ring in winter, and then it’s time for the first shrine visit of the New Year.

– Build a pond and raise varicolored carp.

– Catch wild fish and bugs and take photos of other wildlife.

– Observe various Japanese customs throughout the year.

– Help the village head revive the community.

Buy a mountain and explore your new backyard.”

Japanese Rural Life Adventure + is a single-player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related