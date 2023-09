As noted by MacRumors, along with updating the AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case, Apple has made its wired EarPods headphones available with a USB-C connector for use with the new iPhone 15 models.

The earbuds are US$19 at the Apple Online Store. Apple’s online store. Apple now sells three versions of EarPods, including ones with a USB-C connector, Lightning connector, and a 3.5mm headphone plug.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today