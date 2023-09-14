As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple Vision Pro developers are being surveyed over how they feel about their Persona, according to a tweet by Aaron (@aaronp613),

The survey includes questions about which physical attributes and features developers like best and least. Developers can also provide a written response to the survey.

Vision Pro users will be able to create a digital Persona that allows others to see them while they’re wearing the headset. Apple says it’s “a dynamic, natural representation of your face and hand movements while you’re using FaceTime.a’

Apple offered developer labs in June to allow developers to test and optimize their apps on visionOS. The US$3,499 (and higher) Vision Pro was previewed at June’s Worldwide Developer Conference. The “Spatial Computer” will go on sale in early 2024, although apparently only in limited supplies at first.

