More than 1-in-5 Americans think the new iPhone 15 is worth going into debt, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub’s 2023 iPhone Survey. Key points in the report:

° Immediate upgrades: Nearly 2-in-5 Americans say they plan on purchasing the new iPhone launching this year.

° Installments vs. single purchases: Nearly 2-in-5 Americans think it’s better to buy a cell phone in installments.

° Rich or wasteful? : More than 1-in-3 Americans would categorize someone who always has the newest iPhone as wasteful, while 21% think of them as rich.

° Budget carriers look appealing: 60% of Americans are willing to try a budget cell phone carrier.

° Big company, small taxes: More than half of Americans say that Apple does not pay enough in taxes.

° Discontent with credit checks: Almost half of consumers don’t think it’s fair that cell phone carriers check your credit score.

At yesterday’s “Wanderlust” event, Apple announced the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Pre-orders can be placed at apple.com starting at 7 am (Pacific) on Friday, Sept. 15, with orders to begin shipping on Friday, Sept. 22.



