The ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and second-generation ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ that will be unveiled at next week’s “Wanderlust” event will offer some previously-undisclosed features, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

He says they’ll sport sensor and component upgrades and “focus on speed, efficiency, and accuracy.” Look for an updated version of the Apple Watch’s optical heart rate sensor and a new “U2” ultra wideband chip.

The “Wanderlust” event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 10 am (Pacific) at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The event will be pre-ordered for broadcast. However, some members of the media will be present to get some hands-on time with the new gadgets.

