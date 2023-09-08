Workers at the Apple Glasgow retail store have reached an agreement with Apple on pay after negotiations.

Members voted to reject Apple’s pay model and have instead won minimum increases and compensation for all members of staff, as well as improved pay for the majority of staff with most receiving 7%, the Apple Retail Workers Union posted to X (the social media service formerly known as Twitter).

“Our successful pay negotiations are just one example of the ways in which a union can benefit Apple employees,” the union said. “We have been able to successfully change Apple’s pay model to make it more equitable and less dependent on arbitrary metrics.”

Workers at the Scottish Apple store were officially the first in the UK to unionize after signing a formal agreement with Apple in February.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related