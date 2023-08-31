According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, the Australia smartphone market declined by 10.1% Year-on-Year (YoY) in 2Q23, shipping 1.26 million units.

Apple remains the top smartphone brand in the country, though sales dipped 3.1% Yo&. Despite a dip in sales, the iPhone’s market share actually increased from 43.2% in the second quarter of 2022 to 46.5% in the second quarter of 2023. Trailing Apple in the Australian smartphone market are Samsung (31.8% market share), OPPO (4.5%), Lenovo (3.6^), HDM (3%), and Google (3%).

IDC says the consumer demand for smartphones in Australia remained subdued for most of 2Q23 but there was recovery in June as the end-of-financial-year sales lured consumers to attractive deals on smartphones. The average selling price (ASP) increased by 5% YoY in 2Q23 but experienced a 10% QoQ drop, reaching US$755.

IDC says that smartphones above US$1000 continued to grow as consumer preference for the flagship smartphones remained resilient whereas smartphones in the mid-price segment faced the brunt of the drop in demand. The low-end segment also revived with growth in the prepaid market.

