Smartphone shipments in Latin America (LATAM) dropped 15.6% year-over-year (YoY) but climbed 2.4% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) in quarter two (Q2) 2023, according to new info from Counterpoint Research. However, it was good news for Apple.

Apple’s shipments and market share both grew YoY in Q2 2023, mainly sustained by the iPhone 11. The 4G smartphones are still driving Apple’s volume in the region. iPhone sales were up 3.7% in Q2 2023 compared to Q2 2022.

Samsung was once again the absolute leader in the LATAM market in Q2 2023. However, its shipments and market share declined YoY with weakened performance in most of the countries in the region. The overall decline in LATAM smartphone sales was due to the negative impacts of the regional economic crises and weak global smartphone shipments, according to Counterpoint.

“LATAM’s economic growth in 2023 is actually slightly higher than forecast,” says Counterpoint Principal Analyst Tina Lu. “However, this recovery has not yet inspired an increase in the rate of smartphone replacement. Low consumer demand continued to affect the region during the quarter. Although most countries in the region are seeing declining inflation, consumer confidence is yet to bounce back, as political turmoil continues to constrain the general economy.”

