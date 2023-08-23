Another day, another lawsuit. As noted by Patently Apple, the Japanese company Digital Will is suing Apple for intentional interference with contract relations and more.

The article notes that the has filed a 5-count lawsuit against Apple:

Count 1: Breach of Implied Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing.

Breach of Implied Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing. Count 2: Intentional Interference with Contractual Relations

Intentional Interference with Contractual Relations Count 3: Intentional Interference with Prospective Economic Advantage

Intentional Interference with Prospective Economic Advantage Count 4: Negligent Interference with Prospective with Prospective Economic Advantage

Negligent Interference with Prospective with Prospective Economic Advantage Count 5: Violations of Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code § 17200, ET SEQ.

Digital Will says that in March, it received a boilerplate message from Apple’s App Store Review stating that Apple determined that Digital Will’s ADP membership “has been used for dishonest or fraudulent activity,” and thus, Plaintiff’s ADP account was “flagged for removal.”

The boilerplate message stated that Apple found that Digital Will’s Apple Developer Program (ADP) account was allegedly “associated with terminated developer accounts, or accounts pending termination, in direct violation of the Apple Developer Program License Agreement.”

Patently Apple notes that Apple’s message to Digital Will didn’t identify any such accounts that were terminated or pending termination with which Digital Will’s account was allegedly associated. What’s more, the message allegedly failed to identify any specific facts whatsoever, or any particular misconduct in which Digital Will engaged that violated the DPLA.

Digital Will says it has sustained damages in an amount of not less than USD $765,000 to be determined at trial. The company describes itself as “a Software Solution Developer, a Digital Marketing Agency, a Game Publisher and Product Innovation Lab.” Its LinkedIn account says it has “11-50 employees.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related