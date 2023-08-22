Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From Macworld: Apple wants you to know that, as it has done for several years now, the company will donate $10 to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made using Apple Pay from an Apple location (Apple Store, Apple Store app, or Apple.com).

° From 9to5Mac: T-Mobile wants to pay for half of your new iPhone every year with its “Go5G Next” plan.

° From the Daily Hive: A Canadian man who experienced a wild goose chase to find his lost luggage credits his Apple AirTag for helping him locate it.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel considers the implications of AI-generated art and graphics with one recent real-world example.

° From Variety: Episodes of Glenn Beck’s show were restored on Apple Podcasts more than five hours after his radio show, “The Glenn Beck Program,” was removed from the platform last week.

