Apple will be among the companies presenting demos at at the Applied Intelligence Live!. It’s the convergence of three conferences – The AI Summit + Quantum Computing Summit + IoT World – into one experience in Austin, Texas September 20 – 21.

With a combined 15-year history, this newly unified event is designed to “put a spotlight on how emerging technologies impact business, individuals and everyday life by engaging attendees in discussions, demos and real-world connections.”

The ‘applied intelligence’ concept brings together four key disciplines and technologies: data science, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), quantum computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Attendees will get a hands-on take of these technologies, with live demonstrations from cross-industry leaders, showcasing how businesses can improve efficiencies, drive innovations, and ultimately generate ROI through AI, IoT and quantum computing applications.

The event will feature speakers and demos from Apple, Netflix Games Studio, Lenovo, Tesla, Target, Uber, Disney, Fedex, Fujitsu North America, Inc, Shell and US Department of Defense across a two-day program. A full schedule of talks, events, exhibitors and ticket information can be found at austin.appliedintelligence.live. Interested in attending? Delegate, VIP and Expo passes are available for purchase at austin.appliedintelligence.live/passes-pricing.

