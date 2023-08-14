Netflix has announced that it’s rolling out a limited beta test of its gaming platform to a small number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs starting today, and on Macs and PCs through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the next few weeks.

Two games will be part of this initial test: Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game. To play the games on TV, you can use your smartphone. Gamers on Mac and PCs can play with a keyboard and mouse.

“This limited beta is meant to test our game streaming technology and controller, and to improve the member experience over time,” Netflix’s announcement reads. “Games on TV will operate on select devices from our initial partners including: Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN. Additional devices will be added on an ongoing basis. “

