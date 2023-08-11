Apple TV’s Hijack is the most popular title this week on Reelgood’s Top 10 list of the most popular TV shows and movies. The Idris Elba thriller has been in the top 10 rankings since it debuted for a seven-episode run.

New on the ranking are Only Murders in the Building (third) with its third season, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (fifth) streaming now on Peacock Premium.

Also in the to 10 are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (second place), Special Ops: Lioness (fourth), Dark Winds (sixth), Babylon (seventh), Twisted Metal (eighth), Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (ninth), and The Lincoln Lawyer (10th).

About Apple TV+

