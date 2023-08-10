Smartphone shipments in the Philippines recorded a 20% year-over-year (YoY) decline in the second quarter of 2023 due to sustained low demand driven by a combination of factors such as high consumption taxes, elevated production and distribution costs following public utilities’ privatization, and a weak Peso, according to Counterpoint Research’s Philippines Monthly Smartphone Channel Share Tracker.

However, the premium segment (>$600) witnessed a 26% year-over-year increase, the only segment to show YoY growth, according to the research group. Apple still led this segment with a 43% share.

The brand’s official reseller, Powermac, has expanded its Apple Premium Partnership store presence to give Apple customers an enhanced experience along with deals and promotions. Other offers by retailers centered around 0% installments and iPhone bundled offers.

Despite this, Apple still isn’t in the top five smartphone vendors in the Philippines. They are, in descending order, Infinix, Oppo, Techno, Samsung, and realme.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related