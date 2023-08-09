The 10-episode adult animated series “Strange Planet” makes its global debut today on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes.

New episodes of will debut weekly every Wednesday on Apple TV+ through the season finale on September 27. Here’s how the series is described: Based on the New York Times No. 1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, “Strange Planet” is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions.

Voicing this world of beings are Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe (“Rachel Getting Married”), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), Lori Tan Chinn (“Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens”), Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi (“Community”) and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related