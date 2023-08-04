Apple TV+ has chosen not to pick up a second season of crime drama series “City on Fire,” reports Deadline.

The news comes a month and a half after the first season finished its eight-episode run on the streamer. Deadline says the move isn’t surprising as the adaptation of the novel of the same name didn’t get a lot of buzz the way other recent Apple TV+ entries like “Silo”and “Hijack”have.

“City on Fire” was ordered and marketed as a drama series, not a limited series. However, though there were seeds for a second season planted in the finale, viewers will not be left hanging as season one covered the arc in the book, notes Deadline.

About ‘City on Fire’

The series is inspired by the novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg. Here’s how it’s described: In “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

