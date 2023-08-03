According to China Daily, Apple CEO Tim Cook says Apple will donate to relief efforts for areas impacted by the flooding in Beijing and the surrounding Hebei province.

Cook said that “our hearts go out to those impacted by the terrible flooding in Beijing and the surrounding Hebei province. Apple will be donating to relief efforts on the ground.”

China’s capital recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri deluged the region, turning streets into canals where emergency crews used rubber boats to rescue stranded residents. The city recorded 744.8 millimeters (29.3 inches) of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said Wednesday.

Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei were hit by severe flooding because of the record rainfall, with waters rising to dangerous levels. The rain destroyed roads and knocked out power and even pipes carrying drinking water, reports AP News. It flooded rivers surrounding the capital, leaving cars waterlogged, while lifting others onto bridges meant for pedestrians, the article adds.

