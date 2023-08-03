Rally — the collectibles investing platform with 500,000 users and a museum in downtown Manhattan — has announced a world record for an original 2001 Apple 1st Generation iPod for US$29,000.

On Rally’s platform, 5,000 shares of the iPod were originally offered to investors at a total value of $25,000 in December 2021. This buyout offer for $29,000 represents a 16% return since the IPO and a 26.1% return since the last trade for investors.

The iPod was originally purchased for $399 + tax in December 2001 at Willowbrook Mall in Plano Texas, at an Apple Store that was actually opened just before the iPod release. Its original owner received it as a Christmas gift, and the iPod was placed unopened on a closet shelf, where it sat for almost two decades.

Rally offers 25+ unique asset classes for investment including sports memorabilia, video games, classic cars, vintage technology and more.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related