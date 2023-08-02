ErgoAV, a manufacturer of ergonomic solutions, has launched the ErgoFx Standing Desk, a sit-to-stand desk.

Bill Pantaleo, ErgoAV’s vice president of Sales, says the ErgoFx prioritizes convenience, featuring a wireless charger that lifts and rotates mobile phones to face users, placing the phone in a more interactive position. The desk also offers an LED-lit Front Fast Charging Panel consisting of 100W max of power with 1 USB-A and 2 USB-C charging ports on the front for easy access to mobile charging.

This desk offers a range of clutter-reducing features, says Pantaleo. The Concealed Power Supply Compartment contains a 120-volt AC 5 outlet power strip and built-in wire management for a cable-free workstation. Additionally, the ErgoFx contains an LED-lit drawer for added convenience.

The flagship model of the ErgoFx features a black glass tabletop with a stylistic pattern. The desk is also available with a wood grain finish, in jet black, and walnut brown.

The three-column design and seamless height adjustment, activated using the paddle-style control panel or through the ErgoAV mobile app, allows for smooth transitions between sitting and standing, according to Pantaleo. The desk boasts best-in-class lift columns which provide exceptional stability even at its highest height, secure for all-day use, he adds. Additionally, Pantaleo notes that tahe ErgoFx desk prioritizes safety with Anti-Collision technology that senses obstructions and stops movement.

The ErgoFx is available on ergoav.com starting at US $2,199.99. Shipping will begin this month.

