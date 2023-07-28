US smartphone shipments declined 24% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2023, according to Counterpoint Research. However, it was good news for Apple.

This was the third consecutive quarter of year-over-year declines. Android brands like Samsung, Motorola and TCL-Alcatel saw the steepest declines in shipments, while Apple’s shipments were more resilient. As a result, Apple’s share of shipments increased year-over-year.

Apple’s iPhone now has 55% of the US smartphone market as of the second quarter of 2023. That compares to 45% in the second quarter of 2022, 50% in the third quarter of 2022, 57% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 52% for the first quarter of 2023.

“Consumer demand for smartphones was tepid in quarter two of 2023, with the summer slump in sales coming early. Despite inflation numbers falling through the quarter and ongoing strength in the job market, consumers hesitated to upgrade their devices amid market uncertainty,” says Counterpoint Research Analyst Matthew Orf. “We expect this trend to continue through Q3 2023, but the expectations from the upcoming iPhone 15 remain bullish.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related