Stardew Valley+ is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s US$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Stardew Valley+ is available for the iPhone and iPad, but not, alas for the Mac or Apple TV+ set-top box. Here’s how the game is described: Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options.

■ Turn your overgrown fields into a lively and bountiful farm

■ Raise and breed happy animals, grow a variety of seasonal crops and design your farm, your way

■ Customize your farmer and home! With hundreds of options to choose from

■ Settle down and start a family with 12 potential marriage candidates

■ Become part of the community by taking part in seasonal festivals and villager quests

■ Explore vast, mysterious caves, encountering dangerous monsters and valuable treasure

■ Spend a relaxing afternoon at one of the local fishing spots or go crabbing by the seaside

■ Forage, grow crops and produce artisan goods to cook up as a delicious meal

■ Rebuilt for touch-screen gameplay on iOS with mobile-specific features, such as auto-select to toggle quickly between your farming tools and auto-attack to swiftly take down fiendish monsters in the mines

■ Continue farming from where you last left off with auto-save (even if you close the app!)

■ Play the game your way with multiple controls options, such as touch-screen and virtual joystick

■ Newly Updated Single Player Content – Including new town upgrades, dating events, crops, fishing ponds, hats, clothing, and new pets! Plus more to be discovered.

Stardew Valley is a single player game for ages 12 and up. It has gamepad support.

