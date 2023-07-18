Plugable has announced the UD-4VPD, an 11-port USB4 dock. It’s available now at Amazon for US$199.95 with a $15 off launch coupon.

In addition to being one of the first to support dual HDMI displays at up to 4K 120Hz, it also features safe host charging up to 100W, four USB ports with one offering power delivery to phones or peripherals, ethernet connection and more.

The UD-4VPD is designed for Windows 10 and newer. While it can be used with Macs, macOS doesn’t support MSt so only one display can be extended.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related