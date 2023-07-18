Global personal computer (PC) shipments fell 15% year-over-year in quarter two of 2023 but rose 8% quarter-over-quarter, according to new data from Counterpoint Research. Apple reported “relatively resilient performance,” adds the research group.

Apple’s Mac saw a high single-digit shipment growth (8%) when compared to last year. The growth was largely due to the relatively low second quarter of 2022 and partially due to new product launches, notes Counterpoint. Apple sold 5.5 million Macs in quarter two of 2023 compared to 5 million in quarter two of 2022.

You should note that Counterpoint doesn’t count tablets such as the iPad as personal computers. If it did, Apple’s global PC market share would be much higher.

Although the inventory levels continued to normalize in quarter two, another double-digit year-over-year decline was recorded after the 28% year-over-year decline in quarter one. Therefore, the year-over-year decline in the second quarter can be seen as relatively stabilizing the shipment downturn since then first quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint. Also, the quarter-over-quarter growth in quarter two was the first since the first quarter of 2022.

“The shipment numbers of Q2 can be considered an early sign of stabilization in the PC market,” says Counterpoint. “We can expect a mild recovery in H2 2023 due to the absence of solid growth drivers.”

