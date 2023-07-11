This could be a record-breaking year for Apple TV+ The streamers’ catalog is full of original, scripted content that appears to strike a chord with its subscriber base.

The team at Reelgood — a site that allows you to browse, search, and watch TV shows and movies from over 150 services — has ttracked Apple TV+’s performance, catalog growth, and viewership trends to reveal unique insights on what’s fueling Apple TV+’s 2023 momentum. Here are the insights they found on this analysis:

The streaming service expanded its catalog by 20%, reaching nearly 200 titles. However, Apple TV+ still maintains the smallest catalog compared to other major streaming services, with a focus on original content.

Apple TV+ dominated Reelgood’s Top 10 for the first half of 2023, consistently securing a spot on the ranking for 25 out of 27 weeks.

Viewership share for Apple TV+ increased from 1.4% in January to 2.2% in June 2023.

The success of Apple TV+ in 2023 can be attributed to the exceptional performance of several new releases. The show “Shrinking” was on our ranking for four consecutive weeks, while “Silo” has held strong for eight consecutive weeks on the list, always among the top 5 most popular titles, and “Ted Lasso” was there for four consecutive weeks. The Movie “Tetris” also contributed to Apple TV+’s success.

The Apple TV+ catalog remarkably grew, expanding by 51% year over year (June 2022 vs June 2023), from approximately 130 titles to nearly 200 movies and TV shows. In that same time, viewership share doubled, going from 1.1% to 2.2%.

