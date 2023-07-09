Brad Pitt has appeared trackside at the British Grand Prix, where he will be filming scenes for his forthcoming Formula 1 feature film for Apple TV+, reports Deadline.

He met fans and posed for photographs in the paddock at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, England, the article adds. Pitt is working with former F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton on the film for Apple Original Films, and F1 is collaborating on the project, which means access all areas for the all-star cast and crew. CNN reports that Pitt and his co-stars will even film their own pitstop beside the famous track.

Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”) is set to direct and will produce the feature alongside seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, Plan B Entertainment (“World War Z”), Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise).

In the film, Brad Pitt stars as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport.

