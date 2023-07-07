LEGO DUPLO WORLD+ is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

LEGO DUPLO WORLD+ is available for the iPhone and iPad, but, sadly, not for the Mac or Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how it’s described: The game is packed with open-ended play experiences featuring animals, buildings, exciting vehicles, and trains to inspire your child’s imagination and creativity through learning.

LEGO DUPLO WORLD+ is carefully aligned with the highly regarded Headstart Early Learning Outcomes Framework to ensure it’s age-appropriate and meets the developmental needs of 2-5-year-olds. Each activity targets key learning goals for toddlers and preschool kids. In the Parent Center, you can read about the learning benefits of each activity.

Your child can explore each scene to find out what’s in it, discover how everything works and—of course—play with it! Children also get to build structures using 3D bricks, stimulating their creativity.

Be your child’s partner in play and get them ready for kindergarten! LEGO DUPLO WORLD+ supports multi-Touch, so your family can play together and on the go for shared games, learning and adventures.

LEGO DUPLO WORLD+ is a multiplayer game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

