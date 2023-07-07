Apple is planning a long, slow roll-out of the upcoming Vision Pro next year it seems.

The “spatial computer” was previewed at last month’s Worldwide Developer Conference. However, it won’t go on sale until early 2024.

In a new report, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is planning a retail launch of the US$3,499 (and up) headset with appointments and in-store promotion in select US markets early next year, “underscoring the niche and complex nature of the mixed-reality device.”

He says the company will designate special areas in the stores with seating, headset demo units and tools to size accessories for buyers. While the Vision Pro will be sold at all of Apple’s roughly 270 US locations, the company is planning the sections for the Vision Pro initially at stores in major areas — such as New York and Los Angeles — before rolling them out nationwide.

Gurman says that Apple said it will offer the headset in other countries at the end of 2024. The company will also sell the Vision Pro through its US online store in early 2024 before expanding online elsewhere, he adds.

