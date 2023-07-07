Ex-Apple design guru Jony Ive has designed a turntable for Scottish hi-fi pioneers Linn to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Sondetk LP12.50. And you can have one for only US$60,000.

But if you want one, you’d better hurry. Only 250 of these limited edition Sondek LP12-50s will ever be produced – with each bearing an embossed aluminum plaque celebrating this landmark collaboration with individual numbering. To reserve your Sondek LP12-50, go here to fill out a form below.

The turntable will be allocated on a first-come first-serve basis. The limited edition LP12-50 will be shipped to a pre-assigned Linn specialist between August 2023 and March 2024.

