Apple’s Coconut Point retail store in Estero, Florida, is temporarily closed while undergoing renovations.

Until it reopens, Apple urges folks in the vicinity to visit Apple Waterside Shops or apple.com/retail to find the nearest store. As noted by AppleInsider, Apple Coconut Point is one of the smallest of Apple’s outlets in the world. However, it may lose that claim in the future, depending on how Apple renovates the storefront. It closed for improvements in June.

Apple has (by my count) 533 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related