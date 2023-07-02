In a post to Instagram, Patricia Arquette of Apple TV+’s “High Desert” says the show has been cancelled by Apple, so there won’t be a second season. However, you can still watch season one on the streaming service.

About “High Desert”

Here’s how the series is described: “High Desert” follows Peggy (Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

