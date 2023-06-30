Apple has been granted a patent (number US 11687224 B2) for “User Interface Camera Effects.” The goal is to make it easier to add special effects to photos using your iPhone.

About the patent

Obviously, the iPhone is very popular for taking photos and recording videos.You can use its viewfinder for previewing before taking a picture or recording a video.

However, Apple says that some techniques for managing camera effects “are generally cumbersome and inefficient.” For example, modifying the visual effects in viewfinders such that captured images and recorded videos exhibit the visual effects often requires extensive user input and is imprecise.

Apple says that existing techniques require more time than necessary, wasting user time and device energy. Apple’s patent involves techniques for electronic devices with faster, more efficient methods and interfaces for managing camera effects. Such methods and interfaces optionally complement or replace other methods for managing camera effects.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “The present disclosure generally relates to user interfaces. In some examples, the electronic device provides for transitioning between simulated lighting effects. In some examples, the electronic device applies a simulated lighting effect to an image. In some examples, the electronic device provides user interfaces for applying a filter to an image. In some examples, the electronic device provides for a reduced filter interface. In some examples, the electronic device provides a visual aid displayed in a viewfinder.”

