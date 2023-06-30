Disney+ is back on Reelgood’s Top 10 list of the most popular streaming shows/movies this week with Secret Invasion. Hulu’s hit The Bear takes spot #2. And Apple TV+’s Silo is still in the top 10, dropping from first place last week to fourth place this week.

The show has been in the top 10 since its debut. Apparently, its Apple TV+’s most popular series since “Ted Lasso.”

Also in the top 10 are Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (third place), Extraction 2 (fifth place), From (sixth place), Black Mirror (seventh), Evil Dead Rise (eighth), Outlander (ninth), and Infinity Pool (tenth).

About Apple TV+

