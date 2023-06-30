Six Apple TV+ shows and/or movies received six nominations for the 2023 TV Critics Awards

Harrison Ford of “Shrinking” is nominated for “Individual Achievement in Comedy.” “Shrinking” has been nominated for “Outstanding New Program” AND “Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.”

“Eva the Owlet” is nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming.” “Jane” has been nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming.” “Black Bird” has been nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials.”

The nominations, voted on by the more than 200 members of the Television Critics Association. You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on August 7.

