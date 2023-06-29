Apple TV+ has revealed a first look at the third season of “The Morning Show,” starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

Season three will premiere globally on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 with the first two episodes. The 10-episode third season of the Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice award-winning drama, which has already received an early renewal for season four, is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Here’s how season three is described: This season, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded season three ensemble cast is lead by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies.

