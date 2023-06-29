Apple manufacturing partner TSMC is sending more workers from Taiwan to Arizona to speed up work on a US$40 billion factory, reports Reuters.

The first Arizona chip fabrication facility, or fab, is scheduled to be operational by 2024. A second facility nearby that is expected to make 3 nanometre chips is due to be up and running by 2026.

However, those plans could grind to a halt. According to The Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the article), TSMC is concerned about rules that could require it to share profits from the factories and provide detailed information about operations, said people familiar with the situation.

Chairman Mark Liu [said] “Some of the conditions are unacceptable and we aim to mitigate any negative impact from these and will continue discussions with the U.S. government.”

The WSJ says that TSMC expects to get tax credits of some $7 billion to $8 billion under provisions of the Chips Act, according to people familiar with the company’s plans. That’s about twice what was initially expected. What’s more, The WSJ says TSMC is thinking of asking for some $6 billion to $7 billion in grants for the two Arizona plants, bringing total U.S. government support as high as $15 billion.

