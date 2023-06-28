Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant is offering a bonus of 8,000 yuan (about US$1,105) for former employees who return regularly to the assembly line, reports the South China Morning Post.

Foxconn’s plant in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen is also offering a bonus of up to 6,980 yuan for new hires. The hiring spree at the company comes amid promising signs that China will remain a key manufacturing base for Apple, the article adds.

However, Foxconn isn’t placing all its egg in a China basket. The company has bought a huge tract of land on the outskirts of Indian tech hub Bengaluru, India, reports AFP.

The 13 million-square-foot acquisition in Devanahalli, near the airport for Bengaluru, was announced in a statement to the London Stock Exchange. It said that subsidiary Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development was paying three billion rupees (about US$37 million) for the site, the size of more than 50 Manhattan city blocks.

What’s more, in February it was reported that Foxconn has secured a new site in Vietnam, as it pushes ahead with efforts to shift more production away from mainland China following major disruptions at its key manufacturing base late last year. The companysigned a lease with Saigon-Bac Giang Industrial Park Corp to occupy a plot of 45 hectares (111 acres) for around US$62.5 million to meet “operational needs and expand production capacity,” according to an exchange filing.

