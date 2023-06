Apple has stopped offering interest-free financing for new iPhone, iPad, and Mac purchases in Canada, as noted on Reddit.

From now on, interest rates will be:

iPhone @ 7.99% 24 months

Mac @ 4.99% 12 months

iPad @ 4.99% 12 months

No reason was given for the change.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today