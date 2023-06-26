Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) slumped 0.76% to US$185.27 today “on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market,” reports MarketWatch.

Th the NASDAQ Composite Index COMP fell 1.16% to 13,335.78, and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA dipped 0.04% to 33,714.71. This was the stock’s second consecutive day of losses.

Apple Inc. closed $2.29 below its 52-week high ($187.56), which the company reached on June 23. However, as MarketWatch notes, despite its losses, the stock outperformed some of its competitors Monday, as Microsoft Corp. MSFT fell 1.92% to $328.60, Alphabet Inc. Cl C GOOG fell 3.19% to $119.09, and Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL fell 3.27% to $118.34.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related