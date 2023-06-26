MAXCases has debuted the MAXCases Shield Extreme-X2-H Case for the iPad. The company says it’s designed to provide rugged protection and customizable features for educators.

The 360-degree rotating hand strap is made of soft silicone for a comfortable fit, providing teachers with secure, one-handed use as they move around the classroom. The hand strap can be easily removed for cleaning or when not needed for student use. The FlexStand kickstand’s friction hinge delivers a variety of viewing angles.

Providing MIL-STD 810G-516.6 protection for drop protection up to six feet, the MAXCases Shield Extreme-X2-H case has dual-layer bumpers designed to enhance durability and increase shock dissipation. And it sports a commercial-grade screen protector for accurate touch response. The molded stylus holder accommodates the Apple Pencil, Logitech Crayon, or equivalent device. Corner anchors allow users to add an (optional) hand strap, shoulder strap or any clip-on/lanyard accessory.

The MAXCases Shield Extreme-X2-H case is compatible with the 10.9-inch iPad 10 for an manufacturer’s suggested retail price of US$49.95. Volume pricing along with custom colors are available with a minimum quantity.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related