Apple has announced that new design resources are available for its developers. The tech giant says that, now it’s even easier to design your apps quickly and accurately with new and updated design resources for creating apps on Apple platforms. thanks to these resources:

• visionOS design library and templates for Figma and Sketch.

• iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 design kits for Figma and Sketch.

• macOS Sonoma design kits for Figma and Sketch.

• watchOS 10 design kit for Sketch.

• SF Symbols 5 beta, with over 700 new symbols.

• Updated Human Interface Guidelines, now in Chinese and Japanese.

• SF script extensions, now with Armenian, Georgian, and Hebrew.

