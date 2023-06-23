Retro Bowl+ is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Retro Bowl+ is available for the iPhone and iPad, but, sadly, not for the Mac or Apple TV set-top box Here’s how it’s described: RETRO BOWL+ lets the armchair quarterback get straight into the action!

Kick off with an unlimited feature set right from the start, including the 12-man roster, a full team editing suite, and more!

Get your hands on everything that made RETRO BOWL a #1 App Store hit – the glorious retro style and the simple roster management, including press duties and the handling of fragile egos, while on the field you get to call the shots. Can you pass the grade and take your team all the way to the ultimate prize? Can you win the Retro Bowl?

Retro Bowl+ is a single player game for ages 4 and up.

