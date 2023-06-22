Multiple new shows made a debut on the rankings for the week of June 10-16, with Apple TV+ both topping the chart and showing two rising entrants, reports The Wrap.

“Silo” tops the list, while “The Crowded Room and “Platonic” also debut in the top 10 list of most in-demand new shows.

“The Crowded Room” had the highest increase in demand this week at 134%. The triple-digit surge came after the thriller mini-series, which stars Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland, aired its first three episodes on June 9, pushing the series up to third place in the breakout shows ranking with 23.7 times more demand than the average series in the U.S. for the week.

“Silo,” a steady hit for Apple TV+, remained in first place with 26.4 times the average series demand. As The Wrap predicted, the show saw a 9% spike in demand as it continued to gain traction going into a finale set to air on June 30. And “Platonic“, a comedy series starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, took tenth place in the ranking, with 18.5 times more demand than the average series in the U.S.

