Ecuador’s smartphone shipments increased 18% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2023, according to the latest research from Counterpoint Research. And Apple doubled its iPhone shipments in the region in the time period.

Xiaomi strengthened its position to take the top spot while Samsung, the biggest loser, dropped 50 basis points in its market share, according to Counterpoint. The research group says Apple’s iPhone 14 series was heavily promoted and made up almost half of the brand’s shipment volume.

The 14 and 14 Pro devices are seeing the biggest discounts on the operator channel. These models, launched in 2022, brought 20 basis points more to the brand’s shipment share and doubled its shipment volume year-over-year in quarter one of 2023.

