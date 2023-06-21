Despite the claims that we have entered a post-PC, mobile-first computing era, consumers still want Mac computers, and Apple is keeping the line-up fresh.

According to a new report from the folks at Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), laptops continue to dominate. In the most recent 12-month period, laptops accounted for over three-quarters of Mac sales. Not surprisingly, the MacBook Air accounts for almost one-third of total Mac sales, while the remaining 46% of laptop units account for the rest.

When it comes to desktops, the iMac has 10% share of total sales and approximately half of all desktop sales. As for other desktop models, the Mac Pro accounts for 9% of all Mac sales, the Mac Studio 1%, and the Mac mini 3%.

