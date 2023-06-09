Cybersecurity company Surfshark has released a new feature for its new feature for its VPN – Dedicated IP. It’s available for macOS, iOS, Android, and Windows.

Best VPN 2020 Please enable JavaScript

Until now, users were given shared IP addresses, which changed each session. The new feature allows users to have an IP address that is uniquely theirs.

There are currently six Dedicated IP locations for users to choose from: New York, San Jose, Los Angeles, Dallas, London, and Amsterdam. However, the number of available Dedicated IPs is limited, meaning that some locations may not always be available for purchase. The feature will cost users an additional $3.75 per month.

“A shared IP address may be used by hundreds of users simultaneously, which is why websites often send out CAPTCHAs for verification. Since a Dedicated IP is used exclusively by one person, users can expect a more stable VPN experience with fewer CAPTCHA requests, and they’ll be less likely to get blacklisted by websites. A Dedicated IP is also a great solution for accessing remote servers or banking platforms, which tend to require a consistent IP address”, says Justas Pukys, VPN product owner at Surfshark.”

The solution is compatible with all VPN protocols, including WireGuard. To get a Dedicated IP, users should go to their Surfshark account, visit the new “Dedicated IP subsection” (located below the VPN section), and click “Upgrade”. Once payment is complete (the service costs 3.75 USD per month), users can choose one of the available locations. The new Dedicated IP will appear in the app’s menu in the locations section.

The dedicated IP feature is the newest paid edition to the Surfshark VPN package, which also features CleanWeb 2.0 (which helps prevent ads and malware) and Dynamic Multihop (which allows users to connect to two VPN servers simultaneously).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related