Eve Systems has launched the Eve Shutter Switch and the second generation of Eve Flare, a portable smart LED lamp.

Introduced at IFA 2022, the Eve Shutter Switch boasts an Adaptive Shading function that aligns the shutter with the sun’s position. The new Eve Flare offers ambiance lighting and can be controlled using your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Siri.

Both products are Thread-enabled and available in their respective regions for purchase today at www.evehome.com and Amazon, priced at US$99.95 for the Eve Flare and €99.95 for the Eve Shutter Switch.

