Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters” won the competitive Best Drama Series prize at the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards.

The series Anne-Marie Duff also won in the Best Supporting Actress category. Previously, Apple TV+ had never won a BAFTA TV performance award, only two Craft Awards, notes Deadline.

“Bad Sisters” has been renewed for a second season, though it may be delayed due to the writers strike. Season one is now streaming on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

