As noted by 9to5Mac, SAP, which specializes in enterprise application software, reports that 50% of its entire Mac fleet is now running Apple Silicon-powered computers.

From a tweet by SAP Director Harald Monihart: Developer productivity starts with the device employees can choose and Apple Silicon powered MacBook Pros are at the core of our goal at SAP to deliver the best digital developer workplace in addition to our tools and CI/CD services landscape that we provide within our larger Innovation, Technology & Data (ITD) unit. Looking forward to seeing the share of Apple silicon powered Macs continue to rise over the next months.

Starting with certain models introduced in late 2020, Apple began the transition from Intel processors to Apple Silicon in Macs. The Apple Slicon chips are the M.x series.

