Apple TV+ is now offering a one-month free trial for MLS Season Pass.

According to Apple, MLS Season Pass will feature every match of the regular season, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts — a first in live sports broadcasting. It will also feature pregame shows, a whip-around show that will provide live look-ins from every match and feature every goal, penalty kick, and big save, as well as analysis and discussion from all the key moments, and a postgame wrap-up to close each night.

The trial period is for new and “qualified” returning subscribers only, using a valid Apple ID. When the trial ends, customers are then charged the monthly cost of US$14.99 unless the subscription is canceled.

